Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

