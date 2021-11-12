Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,611,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.