Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

