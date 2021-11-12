Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 49,036 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,036 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWRKU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

