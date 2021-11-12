Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

