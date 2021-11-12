Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

