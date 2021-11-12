Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDGR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,477. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schrödinger stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Schrödinger worth $88,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

