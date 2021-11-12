Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

