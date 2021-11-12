SciPlay Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

SCPL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $18.63 on Friday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

