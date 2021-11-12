Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

STNG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 30,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

