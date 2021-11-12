Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $3,634,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

