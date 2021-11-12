Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$5.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.89. 594,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

