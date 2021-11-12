Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.05

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.05 and traded as high as C$24.82. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.43, with a volume of 71,324 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 835.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,656.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,994.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

