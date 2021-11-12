Sean Hall Acquires 100,000 Shares of Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) Stock

Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) insider Sean Hall bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

About Medlab Clinical

Medlab Clinical Limited, a medical research and development facility, engages in the nutraceutical products and pharmaceutical research businesses in Australia. The company develops bio-therapeutics for chronic kidney diseases, pre-diabetes/obesity, depression, musculoskeletal muscle loss associated with ageing, and non-opioid pain management.

