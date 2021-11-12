Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

