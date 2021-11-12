Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.