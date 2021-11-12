SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

