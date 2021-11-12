Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 955,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

