Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 955,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
