SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SNES remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,527. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

In other news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SenesTech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of SenesTech worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

