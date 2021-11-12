Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senseonics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

