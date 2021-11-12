Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
