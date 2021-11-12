Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 23,017 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

