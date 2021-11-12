Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

