Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

