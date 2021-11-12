Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

SHLS opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

