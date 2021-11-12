Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 9,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

