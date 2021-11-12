ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.73. 333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.