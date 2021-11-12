ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $235.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

