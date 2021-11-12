Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $107.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,597.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $880.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,447.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,404.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

