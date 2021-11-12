Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,078.00

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2,078.00 and last traded at C$2,063.00, with a volume of 240352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,877.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,173.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,814.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,746.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

