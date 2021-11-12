Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 192,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,819,875 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $13.88.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

