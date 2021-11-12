Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SIEGY stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $88.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

