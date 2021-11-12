Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.