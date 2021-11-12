Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.92

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 120893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

