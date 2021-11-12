Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) was downgraded by CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$336.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.55.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

