Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

