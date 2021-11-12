Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $307.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SBNY stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $328.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

