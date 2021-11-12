Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 154.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

SIG stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

