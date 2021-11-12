Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

SIMO traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $69.00. 133,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,749. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

