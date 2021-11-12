Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,245,654.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.88. 333,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.