Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.74. 11,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,026,000.

