Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.