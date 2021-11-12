Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.