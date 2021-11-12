SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of SiTime worth $56,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $249.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

