Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

