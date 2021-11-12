Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

SWKS stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,431. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $7,822,202 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

