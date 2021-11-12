SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

