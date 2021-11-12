Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,305.50 ($17.06) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,311.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,436.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.55.

In other news, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

