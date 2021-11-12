Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

