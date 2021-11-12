Snider Financial Group Buys Shares of 48,365 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 285,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 845,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $634,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.