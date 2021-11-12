Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $137.28 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

